Lyndhurst PD: Couple Caught With 50 Heroin Folds, 68 Empties, 54 Xanax Pills

A local couple stopped by Lyndhurst police had 50 heroin folds, 68 empties and 54 Xanax pills in their car, authorities said.

Officer Nick Abruscato was on patrol in the area of Rutherford and Stuyvesant avenues shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted 2011 Volkswagen with several equipment violations, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

The driver, 29-year-old Kelli Aragona, couldn’t produce a registration or insurance card, appeared very nervous and was evasive answering questions, he said.

The passenger, Jared Thomas, 35, also had an outstanding warrant from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for skipping court, Auteri said.

When Aragona refused to allow a vehicle search, Abruscato summoned a drug-sniffing sheriff’s K-9, the sergeant said.

Alerted by the dog, police searched the VW and found the drugs, he said.

Aragona and Thomas were arrested on various drug counts, after which she was released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law and he was sent to the county jail on the warrant.

Thomas remained held in the county lockup on Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.