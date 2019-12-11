Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Haledon Woman Charged In Ridgefield Park Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lyndhurst Man Tried To Steal Ambulance In Hoboken: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A 30-year-old man tried to swipe an ambulance at a Hoboken hospital Sunday, police said
A 30-year-old man tried to swipe an ambulance at a Hoboken hospital Sunday, police said Photo Credit: Google

A Lyndhurst man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges after he jumped into an ambulance at a Hudson County hospital and tried to drive off, according to a published report.

Security called police because Nicholas Soto, 30, refused to leave the waiting room at Hoboken University Medical Center. Soto was waiting for treatment or for another patient, police told NJ.com.

Officers escorted Soto out of the building but he lingered near an ambulance, then jumped inside, locked the doors and attempted to put it into gear, police said.

Soto was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he tried to run off as he was being fingerprinted, police said. He was charged with burglary, theft, escape and resisting arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.