Lyndhurst Man Chokes Out Ex-GF, Authorities Charge

A Lyndhurst man choked out his ex-girlfriend, then brought her to the emergency room, authorities said.

Hackensack police took Hatem Ghandour, 33, into custody at Hackensack University Medical Center after staff there contacted them, Lyndhurst Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said early Saturday.

The 31-year-old Fair Lawn victim told them that Ghandour attacked and choked her for no reason in his Lyndhurst apartment early Friday, the sergeant said.

She briefly lost consciousness, he said.

Ghandour -- who once accidentally shot himself and was arrested in March for violating a restraining order -- remained at the Bergen County Jail on Saturday, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

More charges were pending, Auteri said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital but was expected to be released as early as Saturday morning, he said.

