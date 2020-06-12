Love Triangle Dispute: 14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed At NJ 'Gingerbread Castle'

A 21-year-old New Jersey man was charged with stabbing and seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy at Sussex County's Gingerbread Castle in what police are calling a love triangle dispute.

The man, later identified as Steven Rogers, attacked the teen in a fight over a former Gingerbread Castle employee on Dec. 3, Hamburg Police Lt. Jason Tangorra said.

The woman involved in the triangle was charged last October with sexually assaulting the 14-year-old stabbing victim, Tangorra said. The assault also reportedly occurred at the castle.

The teen was taken to the Newton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and Rogers was arrested at his home that evening.

Rogers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, endangering an injured victim, criminal trespassing and more.

The Gingerbread Castle is a fairytale themed amusement park designed in 1928 by an Austrian architect.

It long served as a popular landmark in the area, but by the 1980s was decaying, AtlasObscura says.

Several people and real estate developers attempted to refurbish the castle over the years. It wasn't until 2019 that it reopened to visitors.

