Losing Streak: Fort Lee Police Nab Naked Man Running Down Route 4

Fort Lee police nabbed a naked, drug-influenced man running down Route 4, authorities said.

Responding to a call at the Holiday Inn, Officer Carlos Cabrera saw 51-year-old Kelton L. Mccrink-Goode of Morris Plains running in the right lane of the eastbound highway around 6 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Cabrera blocked the right lane of eastbound Route 4 with his vehicle and found the undressed McCrink-Goode holding a pocket knife in his right hand while “acting in an irate and irrational manner,” Mirkovic said.

Cabrera displayed his Taser and got McCrink-Goode to drop the knife, the captain said.

Officer Zachary Joseph arrived and approached McCrink-Goode, who began to resist arrest, he said.

Joseph, assisted by Sgt. George Koutroubinis, got him into handcuffs and determined he was under the influence of some type of drug, Mirkovic said.

McCrink-Goode, who is self-employed, was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for a medical evaluation before being transferred to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge on Monday ordered him released pending further court action on charges of lewdness, resisting arrest, hazardous conduct and weapons possession.

