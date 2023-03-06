Loose Snake Seized After Scare In Jersey City High-Rise

A loose snake gave building officials a scare in a Jersey City high-rise, officials said.

The building manager at 20 River Ct. contacted police on March 4 on reports of a snake entering a unit, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

Police found the 3-foot albino corn snake behind the fridge on Monday, March 6, she said. The snake was extracted by animal control from the Liberty Humane Society, and confirmed a domestic pet. The snake remained in custody of animal control as of Monday afternoon.

The Liberty Humane Society is attempting to locate the owner. Anyone with any information is asked to call 201-547-4147.

