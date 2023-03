Maintenance workers looking to do repairs in an apartment at a Jersey City high-rise were greeted by a loose python Monday, March 6, sources with knowledge of the incident say.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at a building on River Drive South. It was not immediately clear how large the non-venomous creature was.

Animal control was called to the scene. No further details were provided.

