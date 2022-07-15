Longshoreman Fatally Crushed By Machinery At Port Newark

A 51-year-old longshoreman was crushed to death by a piece of machinery in Port Newark this week, officials said.

International Longshoremen's Association Local 1233's Uriel Matamoros, nicknamed "Popeye," died when the Noell Straddle Carrier he toppled over on Wednesday, July 13, the International Longshoremen's Association said.

An eight-year veteran of the ILA, Matamoros was remembered by ILA Local 1233 President Buddy Smith and many of his co-workers and employers as one of the hardest working longshoremen around.

Messages of condolences have poured into the ILA from Dockworkers from around the country and world. The International Dockworkers’ Council earlier today sent a message of condolence to ILA President Daggett and Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett.

“The ILA collectively weeps today as we mourn the passing of our Brother Uriel Matamoros,” said ILA President Harold J. Daggett. “We offer our full care, our condolences, and our prayers to his wife and two teenage children.”

Daggett directed his International Safety Director Robert Fiore to conduct a full investigation into the accident.

