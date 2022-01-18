Longawaited Charges Filed Against PA Police Officers In Killing Of 8-Year-Old Girl

Murder charges have been withdrawn for two individuals accused of killing an 8-year-old girl at a Delaware County football stadium last summer, and instead, three local police officers are accused of manslaughter.

A.J. Ford and Hasein Strand were initially charged with murder in the shooting death of Fanta Bility near the entrance of the Academy Park High School football stadium on Aug. 27, 2021 in Sharon Hill.

Strand had fired shots toward the three officers monitoring the game, and the Sharon Hill officers -- Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney -- fired back, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. Bullets from the officers' service weapons were the ones that killed Fanta, the DA said.

Each officer has been charged with 12 criminal counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment for their actions that night, he said.

While Stollsteimer maintains that Strand is responsible for instigating the incident that left the girl dead, his office has been directed to withdraw the murder charges filed against Ford and Strand, he said.

The charges against the officers have been long-awaited for many, including a group of activists who have been rallying for months.

The incident began when gunshots rang out in the direction of the three officers, who were monitoring the events of that night's football game at Academy Park High School, the DA's office previously said.

The police officers then fired their service weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility and injuring three others, Stollsteimer said.

The initial shots on Coates Street began with a verbal altercation at the football game between Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, of Sharon Hill, and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale. Ford remains charged with serious crimes for his attempt in killing Strand, officers said.

Strand on Jan. 18 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his wounding of a child bystander during the gunfight and illegal possession of a firearm. By the terms of his plea, Strand will serve a term of incarceration of 32-64 months at a state correctional institute and will remain under court supervision until 2030.

On Nov. 18, 2021, a Grand Jury composed of Delaware County residents was empaneled to review all the evidence in the case and to determine whether the police officers’ use of force was justified.

The Grand Jury has now made a Presentment recommending the charges of Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Reckless Endangerment, and the District Attorney has approved the changes recommended by the Grand Jury.

"While I believe [Strand and Ford] should be held accountable for starting the series of events that ultimately led to Fanta Bility’s death, developments during the grand jury investigation render it appropriate to withdraw these charges at this time,” Stollsteimer said.

The defendants are represented by attorneys Charles M. Gibbs, Steven B. Patton, and Raymond C. Driscoll, all of the Philadelphia-based firm McMonagle Perri McHugh Mischak Davis. Bail was set at $500,000, unsecured, for each defendant.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27, in front of the Honorable James Merkins in the Springfield District Court.

