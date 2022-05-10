Long Island Man Surrenders As Second Attempted Murder Suspect In Hoboken Shooting

A Long Island man wanted as a second suspect in a summer shooting that left a teen boy hurt has surrendered to authorities in Hoboken.

Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, NY, turned himself in at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

A warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest in September on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and various weapons offenses, in the June 6 shooting on 4th and Jackson Street, Cabrera said.

Halim Gilyard, 19, was arrested on June 10 by police executing a warrant at an apartment building on 4th and Adams Street, police said.

Both men were being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing with Detective John Quinones as lead detective. If anyone has information on this incident you may contact Detective John Quinones at 201-420-2100 Ext 3182 or email him at quinonesj@hobokenpdnj.gov. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.

