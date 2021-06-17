Long Island Man Lured, Sexually Assaulted Jersey City Girl, Prosecutor Says

A Long Island man was arrested for luring and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Jersey City, authorities said Thursday.

Cecilio Viera-Viera, 21, of Freeport, NY, met the girl on social media and lured her through conversations and interactions to meet him in-person on June 4, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Viera-Viera met the girl in Jersey City and lured her into his car, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Viera-Viera was arrested Wednesday at his home just after 5 p.m. without incident on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, luring and enticing and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Jersey City Police Department and the Freeport Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

