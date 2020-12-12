Lodi Woman Who Threatened To 'End It' Brings Rescuers To Hackensack River

A search for a suicidal Lodi woman who threatened to "end it" in the Hackensack River ended when she was found safe, authorities said.

Hackensack police received a 1:30 a.m. 911 call on Friday from the 53-year-old woman, who said that she was on the riverbank near a storage facility and "will end it," Lt. Anthony DiPersia said.

City firefighters responded with a marine unit and summoned their Oradell colleagues' Water Rescue Unit to the boat launch at Court and South River streets.

"A short time later we learned the caller was in Lodi, where she resides," DiPersia said.

Lodi police were notified and found her, he said.

She was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

