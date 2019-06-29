Lodi Husband, Wife Killed In Crash Outside Their House

A husband and wife were killed in an early-morning crash outside their Lodi home on Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators didn't believe drugs or alcohol were involved and that speed might have been a factor.

The couple were the only two occupants of a 2005 Toyota Corolla involved in a collision with a 2015 Dodge Charger in front of 481 Harrison Avenue shortly before 7 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They were pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

The driver of the Charger, which was found against the front steps of the building with front-end damage, was taken to HUMC and was reported in stable condition, Musella said.

The Corolla was found on its side nearby, he said.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating along with Lodi police.

