Lodi Husband, Wife Killed In Crash Outside Their Home

A husband and wife were killed in an early-morning crash outside their Lodi home on Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators didn't believe drugs or alcohol were involved and that speed might have been a factor.

The couple was in a 2005 Toyota Corolla that was emerging from the driveway of a Harrison Avenue garden apartment complex shortly before 7 a.m. when the 2015 Dodge Charger slammed into it, pushing the sedan nearly 20 feet, sources said.

The Corolla was found on its side near 481 Harrison Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Charger, which had front-end damage, was against the front steps, he said.

The husband and wife were pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

The Charger driver was reported in stable condition with minor scratches and burns from the car's airbag.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating along with Lodi police.

Residents in both Garfield and Lodi have longed begged government officials for relief from speeders on Harrison Avenue, which has no traffic lights or signals in that stretch of roadway.

