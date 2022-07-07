‘Lock It Or Lose It:’ 3 Cars Stolen From Morris County Neighborhood In 2 Days, Police Say

Police in one Morris County town have issued several alert after three vehicles were stolen within a matter of two days — and two of them within a span of less than 10 minutes.

The first two thefts occurred from Oliver Street and Chandler Road in Chatham “in about eight minutes,” on Tuesday, July 5, local police said in a release the following afternoon.

Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the east end of Main Street, police said a short time later.

All of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside, according to police.

A follow-up post on Thursday, July 7 stated that the suspects had returned to the area and were looking for cars to steal.

“Please lock your vehicles NOW and remove all keys/fobs/valuables!” police said.

“That’s 3 vehicles in 2 days…Lock it or lose it!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham Borough Police at (973) 635-8000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.