Livingston Man Dead After Car Crosses Over Median, Crashes On PA Highway, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police

A Livingston man was killed in a Pennsylvania crash on I-78, authorities said.

Leopold Bautista, 79, was traveling westbound in an Infiniti sedan when it crossed over the grassy center median and hit an eastbound Chrysler sedan in Lower Saucon Township around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Bautista was taken to St. Luke's Hospital (Bethlehem Campus), where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Bautista's death was ruled an accident, the cause being multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office were investigating the crash.

