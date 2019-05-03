Little Ferry Woman Stabs 5-Day-Old Daughter Dead, Authorities Charge

A Little Ferry woman stabbed and killed her newborn daughter Thursday night, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the slaying of the 5-day-old child at their Liberty Street garden apartment.

Bhavsar remained in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Friday following the incident, which was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Just a few hours earlier, she posted a new profile photo with the baby and her husband on social media.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner responded, as well.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS / MUGSHOT

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.