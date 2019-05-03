Contact Us
Little Ferry Woman Stabs 5-Day-Old Daughter Dead, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
The Liberty Street garden apartment complex in Little Ferry where the infant was killed.
The Liberty Street garden apartment complex in Little Ferry where the infant was killed. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Little Ferry woman stabbed and killed her newborn daughter Thursday night, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the slaying of the 5-day-old child at their Liberty Street garden apartment.

Bhavsar remained in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Friday following the incident, which was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Just a few hours earlier, she posted a new profile photo with the baby and her husband on social media.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner responded, as well.

