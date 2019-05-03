Little Ferry Woman Accused Of Stabbing 5-Day-Old Daughter Dead Posted Pic Hours Earlier

UPDATE: Only a few hours before authorities said she stabbed and killed her newborn daughter, a Little Ferry woman posted a social media photo of the two of them with her husband.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the slaying of the 5-day-old child at their Liberty Street garden apartment.

Bhavsar called 911 at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report a medical emergency at the Florence Apartments, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Police found several family members there, Calo said.

Bhavsar "emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers," the prosecutor said.

"Upon entering the bedroom, the officers discovered the lifeless body of an infant child who suffered apparent sharp force injuries," he said.

The newborn's throat had been slit, responders said.

Bhavsar remained in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Friday.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The Bergen County Medical Examiner responded, as well.

******

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO CARE FOR YOUR NEWBORN , there are options: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania all have "safe haven" programs.

You can safely, anonymously, and without judgment, surrender your baby, up to 30 days old (28 in PA) at any hospital or police station.

You must physically hand the child to a representative of the hospital or a police officer.

NO LEGAL ACTION will be taken.

MORE INFO: http://www.njsafehaven.org

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS / MUGSHOT

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.