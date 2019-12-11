Little Ferry Police Car Hit By Drunk Driver On Route 46 After Officers Stop Other DWI Motorist

Little Ferry police had just begun a field sobriety test for a drunk driver when their cruiser was struck from behind by another intoxicated motorist on Route 46, authorities said.

Officer Joseph Montemurro found the first driver -- Christian Estrella, 34, of Jersey City -- slumped over the steering wheel of his Lexus at the Liberty Street intersection at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

Estrella took his foot off the brake when he woke up, sending the in-gear SUV rolling, Klein said.

Estrella stopped the vehicle before it hit anything, he said.

Backup Sgt. Michael Derwin was giving Estrella a sobriety test when a Honda driven by 44-year-old Franz Rivadeneyra of Prospect Park struck by back of one of the marked police vehicles, which had its emergency lights on, Klein said.

Police arrested both on DWI charges after each refused to take breath tests. They were then released to responsible adults pending court hearings.

