Little Ferry PD: Caller Leads Police To Aluminum Thief At Apartments Along Riverfront

An aluminum thief was nabbed by Little Ferry police moments after hopping a fence into a locked area of an apartment complex along the Hackensack River, authorities said.

Officers Joseph Gaglioti and Dominick Verdi were responding to a call at Waterside Village when they found more than two dozen pieces of crushed aluminum gutters, Police Chief James Walters said.

Then they spotted borough resident Joshua Purvis, 22, he said.

Purvis claimed he was returning home, about a mile away, after leaving a friend's house -- only he couldn't provide a name or address of that person, Walters said.

He then admitted stealing the metal pieces, the chief said.

Police charged Purvis with theft and criminal trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge in Hackensack release him hours later, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

