Lineman Electrocuted In Warwick Was North Arlington Native

A 51-year-old North Arlington native was one of two linemen electrocuted Monday while on a job in Warwick, N.Y., authorities confirmed.

Derrick Paris, a father of two who lived in West Caldwell, was on an assignment with E-J Electric for Orange & Rockland Utilities when he and co-worker Justin McLoughlin, 28, of Trenton, Ga., were killed.

Both Paris and his partner were veterans with decades of experience between them, authorities said.

In a tragic coincident, Paris, who was a twin, was graduated from North Arlington High School in 1986 with Jon Warbeck of Lincoln Park, who was killed with his son and a gas attendant in February when a car driven by an overdosing heroin addict slammed into a Route 23 Delta station.

SEE: Hearing Set For Driver In Gas Station Crash That Killed Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant

OSHA and New York State investigators were trying to determine what happened during what Warwick police said was routine inspection and maintenance.

"The guy wire became energized at some point for some reason,” O&R spokesman Mike Donovan said.

It sparked a brush fire around 10 a.m. Monday that destroyed the dead workers’ ATV, authorities said.

Roughly 13,000 area customers were temporarily without power while investigators worked.

Guy wires, which help hold a utility pole in place during storms and high winds, aren’t purposely energized. They can conduct electricity, however, if they aren’t properly grounded.

People and pets have reportedly been killed in those instances.

Utility companies often cover the wires with yellow plastic that makes them more noticeable. Authorities urge awareness and caution, however.

