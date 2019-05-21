Contact Us
Linden Teacher Charged With Using Bathroom Peephole To Watch Sex Act: Report

Paul Milo
A veteran Linden High School educator was arrested last month for allegedly spying on an adjacent bathroom stall at a Parkway rest stop.
The head of the math department at Linden High School was arrested by State Police last month for allegedly using a peephole in a bathroom stall to spy on an adjacent stall at a Parkway rest stop, MyCentralJersey reported.

Richard Sullivan, 55, was arrested April 17 at the Forked River rest area in Lacey and charged with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child.

The invasion of privacy charge involves observing a sex act without consent, according to court documents cited by MyCentralJersey.

He also allegedly admitted to using the peephole on multiple occasions.

Sullivan is on paid leave, school district officials told MyCentralJersey.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

