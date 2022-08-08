Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said.

A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.

Three patrons were struck including a 24-year-old Bridgewater woman, a 23-year-old Irvington woman and a 28-year-old Elizabeth man, police said.

The Bridgewater woman suffered non life-threatening injuries while the Irvington woman and Elizabeth man were in serious condition, authorities said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Nicole Andrews at (908) 474-8662 or via email at nandrews@lpdnj.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.