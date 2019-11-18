Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Firefighters Free Driver In Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden Man Charged With Arson, Assaulting The Police Who Responded To Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The 23-year-old man faces assault, arson and other charges
The 23-year-old man faces assault, arson and other charges Photo Credit: Linden PD

A Linden man who authorities say set a bed on fire in his home over the weekend and then attacked responding police officers now faces multiple charges, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Zumana Karamoko, 23, has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a home on the 600 block of Chandler Avenue on a report of a person trying to set the building on fire. Karamoko attacked the first officer, who was left unconscious, then injured a second officer while the officer was trying to arrest him nearby at East Blancke Street and Baltimore Avenue, according to authorities.

The fire was extinguished by the Linden Fire Department. The first officer, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was being treated at University Hospital in Newark. The second injured officer, whose injuries were less serious, was treated at Trinitas in Elizabeth.

A third Linden police officer suffer smoke inhalation from the fire and was also treated.

Earlier that morning, in an unrelated incident, a fourth Linden police officer was also hurt on the job.

Karamoko remains in custody pending a first appearance and detention hearing to be scheduled to take place in Superior Court. This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is being urged to contact Linden Police Department Detective Maurice Rawlins at 908-474-8537.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.