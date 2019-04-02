Linden Firefighter Can't Sue Over Prank That Injured His Privates

A Linden firefighter cannot seek damages for a prank that resulted in an injury to his scrotum, judges ruled Monday.

An appellate panel upheld a lower court decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by the firefighter, Raymond Johns.

On Nov. 27, 2015, Johns was on duty at the firehouse when he sat on the toilet and felt a small explosion. He examined himself and discovered a bleeding blister on his scrotum. Johns also found the remnants of a bang snap on the toilet seat, a small firework that detonates when compressed.

Johns sued fellow firefighter Thomas Wengerter, who admitted to placing the snaps elsewhere in the firehouse as a joke but denied placing the snaps that injured Johns. Wengerter was suspended and Johns, who had suffered a minor burn, returned to work a little more than a week later. In 2017, a court dismissed the claim, finding that Wengerter did not intend to harm Johns. The court also found that, because the incident involved "horseplay" in the workplace, Johns was potentially entitled to workman's compensation but was not entitled to sue.

The appellate panel affirmed both findings Monday.

