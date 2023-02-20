Linden Dad Called Relatives Before Killing Wife, Kids, In Murder-Suicide: Police

A Linden dad called relatives to say he'd shot his wife and two teen children, before turning the gun on himself over the weekend, authorities said.

Police performing a welfare check at Krzysztof Nieroda's 18 Chatham Pl. home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday found him, his wife Justyna, 41, his son Sebastian, 14, and his daughter Natalie, 13, suffering gunshot wounds Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

Sebastian was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died, authorities said.

Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, killed himself with a single gunshot to the head, authorities said. The weapon was located in his hand when authorities arrived.

