'Like Everyone's Mom': North Jersey Woman Reported Drowned On Company Retreat In Miami

A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports.

Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.

Mehler was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Mehler apparently dove into the bay from a boat for a swim when she went missing.

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded, WSVN-TV reported.

Elaine Cristina Monteiro Mehler had just joined Manhattan-based Three Pillars Recruiting in July, according to her LinkedIn profile. She'd previously worked for Bauer Media Group and American Media Inc. & Meredith Corp, also in New York City.

Elaine had an infectious personality. It was impossible to feel anything other than genuine happiness around her," co-worker Sarah Kawalek wrote in tribute. "She had an unbelievable ability to make anyone feel special- she was rooting for everyone and would go above and beyond to make people feel loved and important.

"I remember saying to one of my co-workers, 'Elaine is like everyone's mom'," Kawalek added. "She was always congratulating others for their accomplishments, checking in to make sure everyone was feeling well, showering everyone with compliments, and sharing laughs.

"Elaine was the daily dose of serotonin we all needed, and her presence felt like a warm hug."

VINnews reported that Chesed Shel Emes "worked through the night to preserve kavod hames and to arrange for Mehler to be transported back to New Jersey on Wednesday evening," Dec. 14. "The funeral will be held on Thursday with burial to follow in Israel."

Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors of Hackensack has been handling the arrangements.

