Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
'Lifesaver' Helps Bergen Sheriff's Officers Find Missing Teaneck Man, 70, With Dementia

Jerry DeMarco
If you're interested in enrolling a love one in the program, call the BCSO's Community Outreach Unit: (201) 336-3540.
Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 70-year-old Teaneck man with dementia who wandered from home was found by Bergen County sheriff's officers thanks to a Project Lifesaver wristband transmitter.

BCSO Officers Patrick Doyle and Joseph LaBarbera found the man about a mile from home Tuesday night, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

“Utilizing the technology from Project Lifesaver, our responding officers were able to quickly track, locate, and return the missing individual to his home," Cureton said.

The rapid-response Project Lifesaver International program is designed to locate adults and children who have gone missing due to Alzheimer’s, autism, Down Syndrome, dementia and other related disorders.

Participants are fitted with a lightweight wristband with its own unique frequency.

BCSO officers are trained in using the technology to find people who may wander from home and become lost due to confusion and memory loss.

If you're interested in enrolling a love one in the program, call the BCSO’s Community Outreach Unit: (201) 336-3540 .

