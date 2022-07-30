Lewdness Suspect Named 'Chocolate Za' Being Sought In Newark

Police in Newark are searching for a woman who they say was spotted conducting an "act of lewdness."

The suspect who goes by the name "Chocolate Za" was captured performing the act at McCarter Highway and Parkhurst Street on Thursday, July 28, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

She is described as approximately 20-25 years old and 5’5” to 5’7” tall. She was wearing light blue shorts and a white tank top. Her hairstyle is in long black braids with strands of red on top.

Malave urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.