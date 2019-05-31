Let's Go, Mets: Bergen Prosecutors Want To Give Lodi Boy, 6, With Blood Disorder 'Amazin' Day

Surrounded by other emergency vehicles -- their lights flashing and sirens screaming -- the Bergen County prosecutor's crime scene van pulled up to the Lodi home of 6-year-old A.J. Vigliotti.

Detectives had important news for A.J., who was born with a rare blood disorder called Beta Thalassemia, also known as Cooley’s Anemia: They selected him to be their Chief for a Day at the annual event organized by the county sheriff's office.

They also promise to make his wish come true of seeing his very first New York Mets game.

A.J. and others affected with Cooley's Anemia must undergo monthly blood transfusions, which, over time, dramatically increase the level of iron in the heart and liver, eventually causing them and other organs to fail.

A.J. was chosen to be the prosecutor's office's Chief for a Day on June 7 because "he is a true inspiration," BCPO Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

Anzilotti gave A.J. his very own chief's uniform, as well as a Lego version of a crime scene tractor-trailer.

The detective chief also urged everyone to like, share and comment on a Facebook post as part of his department's bid to get A.J. "an Amazin' Citifield experience."

GO TO: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=398729157388322

"Let's get this message to the Mets," Anzilotti said.

