Leonia PD: Van Driver Didn't See Pedestrian, 49, Struck, Killed

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning by a van in Leonia, authorities confirmed.

The victim, 49-year-old Miryung Lim, was hit near the corner of Grand Avenue (Route 93) and Station Parkway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Police Chief Thomas Rowe said.

She was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

The driver was headed west on Station Parkway, brought the Dodge van to rest at a stop sign at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Station Parkway, then turned onto southbound Grand Avenue, the chief said.

"As he was making the right turn onto Grand Avenue southbound, [the van] struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Grand Avenue in a west to east direction from the southwest corner of the intersection," he said.

"Based on witness accounts, it does not appear that the driver of the van saw the victim prior to the collision," Rowe said. "Alcohol, drugs or distracted driving (use of cellphone) were not factors in this accident.

"At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing," Rowe said Thursday afternoon.

The woman was struck at Grand Avenue and Christie Street in Leonia, responders said.

Responders included Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and local Advanced Life Support units, the chief said.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was at the scene along with Leonia police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

COURTESY: GoogleMaps

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.