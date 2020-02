Leonia firefighters made quick work of a Sunday night house blaze.

The two-alarm Hawthorne Terrace fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. and was quickly knocked down.

It was declared under control, and mutual aid companies were released, about 40 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Photo by Chris Torello.

