Lehigh County Man Who Ran To Get Revolver During Dispute With Ex-GF Shot Dead By State Police

Nicole Acosta
A Lehigh County man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police when he ran to his basement to get a revolver during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the Catasauqua home on 133 South 14th St., to find Ryan Daniel Shirey, 27, heading to the basement around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said.

When officers entered the basement and found Shirley with a revolver, they shot him, Branosky said.

Shirey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lehigh County Deputy Coroner, Branosky said.

There were no injuries to any officers or anyone else in the home, Branosky said.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, Branosky said.

This incident is being jointly investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney.

