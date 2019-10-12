LAWSUIT: Family Of Jefferson Mom Allegedly Shot By Lieutenant Husband To Sue Him, Newark Police

The attorney representing the family of a Jefferson mom allegedly fatally shot by her Newark police lieutenant husband will soon be suing the officer and his department, according to a recent report.

A tort claim notice was filed by attorney Marco Laracca against John Formisano, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Christie Solaro Formisano and wounding her boyfriend last July -- about a month after filing for divorce, NJ.com reports.

The wrongful death suit will also argue that the Newark Police Department ignored warning signs from Formisano, who Solaro's mom maintained should not have had a gun, the news report says.

Formisano told police he went over to his estranged wife's home around 11 p.m. July 14 to drop off a pair of glasses for one of their children and "blacked out" after suspecting Solaro was in the bedroom with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Solaro fled to the neighbor's house for help and later died while her boyfriend, identified as T.S. in court documents, survived, authorities said.

A GoFundMe page for the Formisano children had raised more than $35,000 as of Saturday morning.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.