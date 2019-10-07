Law Enforcement Sends Love To Ailing Daughter Of Port Authority 'Brothers Before Others' Member

A Port Authority police officer’s daughter who was given a 10% chance to live after she wasn’t supposed to even survive childbirth has gotten lots of love from law enforcement as she enters a series of difficult and delicate surgeries.

Emerson Oliveri, 11, hopes to be an officer herself someday, just like her dad, Joshua, who works at the Holland Tunnel.

Emerson was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), which required medical procedures to keep her liver, stomach, spleen and intestines out of her chest and turn her heart in the right direction.

She’s undergone many surgeries over the years and has survived them all amid intense pain. More begin on Wednesday.

“Emmie is a walking miracle,” said her mother, Stacie.

“We’re lucky. We’re very, very lucky,” her father said, “because I know how close we were [to losing her].”

Emerson’s determination has made her family proud while drawing the admiration and support of the extended blue family across the country – including a local group, Brothers Before Others, which donates flowers for the funerals of police officers.

Her dad is a Brothers Before Others member.

Another group that took notice, Hero One Support Services , recently sent Emerson a surprise package.

As Law Enforcement Today reported , the box was packed with patches, challenge coins, stuffed animals and more.

There was also a handwritten note:

“Emerson, we were sent a message about you and what you’re going through. Your Blue Family has noticed how strong you’re being for your mom and dad. We knew we had to send you some Louisiana goodies. Stay strong, young lady, your Blue Family is praying for you!”

“Our simple mission is to strive to make a child smile, even if for a little while, [who] has experienced such a traumatic event,” Paul Sperandeo, who founded the non-profit Hero One Support Services with his wife, Amy, told Law Enforcement Today . “ We send as many law enforcement-related items as we can.”

Emerson heads into the current chapter of her life with determination, tremendous love from her parents and the knowledge that so many law enforcement officers and their families are pulling for her.

