Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Landscaper Killed In Union Identified

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A landscaper was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Union.
A landscaper was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Union. Photo Credit: Township of Union

A landscaper who died Friday morning after a co-worker accidentally ran him over  at a Union worksite was identified by police Saturday.

Jorge Velazquez, 38, of Staten Island, was working on a curb line at the Costco parking lot on Hudson Street when the co-worker, who was driving a pickup, ran over Velazquez while backing the truck up.

Police did not release the name of the driver, citing the ongoing investigation. Any witnesses or anyone else with information is being asked to call the traffic bureau at 908-851-5070.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.