Landscaper Killed In Union Identified

A landscaper who died Friday morning after a co-worker accidentally ran him over at a Union worksite was identified by police Saturday.

Jorge Velazquez, 38, of Staten Island, was working on a curb line at the Costco parking lot on Hudson Street when the co-worker, who was driving a pickup, ran over Velazquez while backing the truck up.

Police did not release the name of the driver, citing the ongoing investigation. Any witnesses or anyone else with information is being asked to call the traffic bureau at 908-851-5070.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.