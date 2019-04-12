Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Landscaper In Union Reportedly Killed In Work Accident

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A landscaper was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Union.
A landscaper was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Union. Photo Credit: Township of Union

A landscaper who was laying mulch at a worksite in Union was killed Friday morning when a co-worker accidentally ran over him with a truck, WABC 7 reported .

Little information was immediately available about the incident, which occurred on Chestnut Street at a commercial property.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, was not immediately identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.