Landscaper In Union Killed In Work Accident

A landscaper who was laying mulch at a worksite in Union was killed Friday morning when a co-worker accidentally ran over him with a truck.

The accident occurred in the parking lot of Costco, 1055 Hudson St., at 10:16 a.m. when a worker in a pickup struck the victim, police said. The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at Overlook Hospital.

The accident is under investigation by Officer Micael Cocca of the Union Police Department. Witnesses or any others with information can call 908-851-5070.

