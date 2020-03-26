Lakewood PD: Liquor Store Customer Denied Cigarettes Coughs, Claims He Has Coronavirus

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jon Craig
Pine Cone Liquor Store
Pine Cone Liquor Store Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police arrested a Lakewood man who they said deliberately coughed inside a liquor store and claimed he had coronavirus after the clerk refused to sell him cigarettes.

Officers responding to an emergency call from the Pine Cone Liquor Store on Second Street caught up to Juan Gomez Sanchez, 25, and asked whether he needed medical help, police said.

They charged him with disorderly conduct after concluding that he concocted the story, they said.

