Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Lake Hopatcong Motorcyclist, 'Survival Specialist' Killed In Warren County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Joshua Valentine
Joshua Valentine Photo Credit: Instagram photo

A 37-year-old Lake Hopatcong motorcyclist who apparently spent his life leading others on outdoor adventures died in a Warren County crash Friday.

Joshua Valentine was heading east on Route 46 on a Harley-Davidson when he and a Nissan Pathfinder both tried to turn left into the ACI Truck Stop, LehighValleyLive reports citing NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Valentine entered the westbound lane and struck the driver's side of the SUV around 5:50 p.m., near mile post 2.6 in Knowlton Township, Goez said.

Valentine was ejected while the Nissan driver suffered minor injuries, the trooper said.

Valentine described himself on his social media pages as an adventurer and survival specialist. He was also the owner of outdoor and sporting goods company "Embrace the Animal."

He was remembered by those who knew him as being extremely humble.

The crash was under investigation as of Saturday.

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

