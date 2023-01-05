Kohberger Victims, Roommate Were Reportedly Awake During Idaho Slayings: Affidavit

The probable cause affidavit in the quadruple murders of University of Idaho students was unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5 as prime suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court, suggesting that at least one of the victims and one surviving roommate were awake during the crimes.

It was ultimately DNA on the button snap of a knife sheath that helped police identify the 28-year-old criminology PhD student as the suspect in the Nov. 13 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, according to the affidavit published in NewsNationNow.

The affidavit suggests that at least one of the victims, Xana Kernodle, was awake during the time of the murders. Forensic data confirmed that Kernodle had ordered DoorDash to the residence at 4 a.m., and was on the TikTok app at 4:12 a.m.

Surviving roommate, listed as "D.M." on the affidavit, reported to police that she was awoken around 4 a.m. by noises that sounded like "Goncalves playing with her dog". A short time later, she reported hearing a voice she thought was Goncalves saying "someone is here".

After hearing a suspicion that someone was reportedly inside of the home, D.M. looked outside of her bedroom and did not see anything. Just minutes later she reportedly heard crying coming from the direction of Kernodle's room and a male voice that seemed to say "It's okay, I am going to help you".

Around that same time, video surveillance from a camera located around 50 feet from the outside wall of Kernodle's room picked up voices, whimpering, and a loud thud before a dog started barking around 4:17 a.m., Nov. 13.

D.M. then looked out of her bedroom again where she saw a man dressed in all black, consistent with the features of Kohberger, walk toward her. She stood still in shock while the figure, suspected to be Kohberger, passed her and went out the sliding door. A vehicle matching Kohberger's description was then seen leaving the home around 4:20 a.m.

The affidavit also revealed that Kohberger is believed to have stalked the King Road home where the four students were found dead in the days leading up to their slayings. Cell phone data frequently connected his phone to the King Road residence in the late night and early morning hours, beginning in August 2022, where he was at one point pulled over for an infraction near the home.

While the killings were under way, however, Kohberger attempted to hide his location as his cell phone could not be traced between 2:47 a.m. and 4:48 a.m. Nov. 13, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also details how authorities identified Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra as a suspect vehicle.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in Albrightstville, PA on Dec. 30, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

