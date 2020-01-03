KNOW THEM? Police Seek Thieves In Pair Of Hackettstown Commercial Burglaries

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying thieves involved in a pair of Hackettstown commercial burglaries.

Police are on the lookout for a man who they say threw a rock at the window of the BP Gas Station on Route 57, giving him access to the store on Sunday, Dec. 22 around 2:20 a.m.

The burglar stole cigarettes before fleeing toward Stryker Airsoft (13 Route 57), police said.

A second burglary occurred Friday, Jan. 3 around 2:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect used a hammer to break the glass on the front door of the Express Mart on Mountain Avenue, before stealing cigarettes and e-cigarettes -- then fleeing.

Both burglaries were captured on surveillance that Hackettstown police posted to Facbeook (click here for one and here for another ).

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is urged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300.

