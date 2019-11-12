KNOW THEM? NYPD Offers $2,500 Reward In American Dream CEO's Home Burglary Case

A $2,500 reward is up for anyone who can help lead police to the thieves who swiped nearly $140,000 worth of jewelry and handbags from the Bronx home of the American Dream mall's CEO.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance footage that shows four people, two hiding their faces, creeping near Don Ghermezian's Grosvenor Street house around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The bandits forced their way in through a second-floor balcony of the house in exclusive Villanova Heights section, the NYPD said.

Nearly 30 handbags and jewelry were taken from the 46-year-old tycoon's home, police said.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

