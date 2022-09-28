KNOW THEM? Men Spent Nearly $11K On Bogus Credit Card At Warren County Speedway, Police Say

Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say racked up a bill of nearly $11,000 using a fraudulent credit card at a Speedway gas station in Warren County.

The men — pictured above — used a fraudulent credit card to load around $10,800 onto 24 Visa gift cards at the Speedway on Main Street in Hackettstown shortly after 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, local police said in a release.

The men drove away in a 2018-2021 Jeep Cherokee, possibly with Pennsylvania registration, police say. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Route 46.

Scroll down to see more photos of the suspects and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

