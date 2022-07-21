Contact Us
KNOW HIM? Video Shows Man Snatch iPad From Hackettstown T-Mobile And Run Away

Valerie Musson
Recognize him? A man who quickly snatched an iPad from T-Mobile in Hackettstown and ran off was caught on video, and police are seeking the public’s help identifying him.

The video shows the man snatching the iPad from the T-Mobile on Main Street in Hackettstown and running out of the store around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, local police said in a release.

The masked man is described as being in his mid-20s with a black hat, a black Nike muscle tank top, blue Nike shorts, white Nike shoes, and a small gold chain, police said.

The man also had a medium-sized bandage on his right inner elbow.

Scroll down to view the 20-second video clip.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or use TEXT-A-TIP by texting ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message to 888-777.

