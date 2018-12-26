KNOW HIM? (VIDEO) Clifton PD Seeks Help Identifying Porch Pirate

Clifton police released a video Friday in an effort to find someone who can positively identify a porch pirate who swiped packages while traveling in a commercial van.

The Belgrade Avenue package thefts occurred around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The thief was seen getting into and out of a commercial red GMC van with the business name "All Services Construction" out of 131 Moonachie Avenue in Moonachie and a telephone number of 888-327-5066 .

“The vehicle was not stolen,” Bracken said.

He refused to comment when asked whether the business was cooperating.

Anyone who identity the suspect is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

