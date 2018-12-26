KNOW HIM? (VIDEO) Clifton PD Seeks Help Identifying Porch Pirate

Contact Us
Anyone who identity the suspect is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908.
Clifton police released a video Friday in an effort to find someone who can positively identify a porch pirate who swiped packages while traveling in a commercial van.

The Belgrade Avenue package thefts occurred around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The thief was seen getting into and out of a commercial red GMC van with the business name "All Services Construction" out of 131 Moonachie Avenue in Moonachie and a telephone number of 888-327-5066 .

“The vehicle was not stolen,” Bracken said.

He refused to comment when asked whether the business was cooperating.

