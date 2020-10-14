KNOW HIM? Police Seek Man Wanted In Hoboken Shooting (VIDEO)

Hoboken police are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in a weekend shooting.

The suspect was seen pulling over near 9th Street between Madison and Monroe in a four door dark colored sedan around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The man then got out of the car and shot the victim several times, before getting back in his car and driving northbound out of Hoboken, Cabrera said.

Click here to watch the video.

Anyone who thinks they may know the suspect pictured above is urged to contact Detective Michael Miranda at 201-420-2118 or email him at mirandam@hobokenpd.org.

All callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.