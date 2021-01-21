Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID Of Man Wanted In Armed Robbery Of South Jersey 7-Eleven

Cecilia Levine
The man in the photos above robbed flashed a handgun at the cashier of the North Broadway convenience store in Pitman around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Pitman PD

Police in South Jersey are seeking the identity of a man who they say committed an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who knows the suspect is urged to contact the PPD at 856-589-3500 and speak with Investigator Eric Bailey. 

