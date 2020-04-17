KNOW HIM? Police Seek Hunterdon County Puppy Snatcher

Police in Clinton Township are on the lookout for a man they say stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a Hunterdon County resident.

The victim met the suspect at the Annandale Train Station shortly before 5:30 p.m., April 15 after making arrangements to sell the puppy, named Fido, for $650, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page .

However, when the suspect met with the buyer, he took the puppy and ran without paying, authorities said.

Police conducted a search of the area but were unable to local the suspect, who may be from Trenton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Lawrence Anthes at 908-735-6000 ext. 402 or make an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppershunterdon.com .

