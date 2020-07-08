KNOW HIM? Police Seek Help Identifying Man Found In Toms River

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man found in Toms River.

The man pictured above did not have any identification and did not know his name, New Jersey State Police said.

He was found on Aug. 6 near Water Street in Toms River, and was being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150.

